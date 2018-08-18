Leinster kicks off European title defence

PARIS: Reigning European champions Leinster will kick off this season’s competition when they entertain English side Wasps on October 12, the organisers announced on Friday.

Leinster, who won their fourth European Cup in May, are in Pool 1 with three other former champions, including Toulouse, the only other quadruple winners. The Irish province will play the opening game in Dublin against Wasps, who have won the title twice, on Friday October 12. The next day, Toulouse, back in the top European competition after playing in the Challenge Cup last season, host Bath, the second English team in the group.

Last season’s losing finalists Racing 92, travel to face the Scarlets, one of last year’s losing semi-finalists, in Llanelli in Pool 4 on Saturday.