Bad weather forces BCCI to cancel quadrangular matches

NEW DELHI: The first two matches of the Quadrangular series involving India A, India B, South Africa A & Australia A slated to take place on 17th August at Mulapadu, Vijayawada has been called off due to inclement weather conditions in the region.

The match officials after consulting curator S Sriram decided that the ground conditions weren’t suitable for any play in the scheduled days (17th and 18th - reserve day). As a result, the matches which was to be held between India A & Australia A, India B & South Africa A have been cancelled. The forecast for the rest of the fixtures doesn’t indicate any suggestion of any rain and hence, will go on as per schedule.

Squads: India A: Shreyas Iyer(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ravikumar Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Sanju Samson, Mayank Markande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Mavi, K Khaleel Ahmed

India B: Manish Pandey(c), Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Gopal, Jayant Yadav, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Siddarth Kaul, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini.

Australia A: Travis Head(c), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, D Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Swepson, Chris Tremain, Jack Wildermuth

South Africa A: Khaya Zondo(c), Temba Bavuma, Farhaan Behardien, Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn, Robert Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Pieter Malan, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Rudi Second, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Malusi Siboto.