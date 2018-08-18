Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Sports

AFP
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Messi left out of Argentina squad

BUENOS AIRES: Barcelona star Lionel Messi was left out of the first post-World Cup Argentina squad announced on Friday ahead of four upcoming friendlies.

The move was widely expected following media reports earlier in the week claiming the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had asked to be excused from the country’s four remaining friendlies in 2018. Also absent from interim coach Lionel Scaloni’s squad are Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint-Germain and new AC Milan loan signing Gonzalo Higuain.

Argentina will play Guatemala and Colombia next month in the United States, with two more friendlies scheduled before the end of the year.

Argentina great Diego Maradona had called on the national team to give Messi a break in an interview published in sport daily Ole on Friday.“I would give him space to breathe. I would tell him ‘play in Europe and stop travelling so you don’t get tired any more’. He shouldn’t play in friendlies just because the national team earns more with him,” the 57-year-old World Cup winner said. “Messi shouldn’t be moving around for money.” The Guatemala match in Los Angeles will be Argentina’s first since they were knocked out of the World Cup by eventual winners France in a thrilling 4-3 last-16 classic. Jorge Sampaoli was sacked following that showing, with Maradona offering to coach the national side for free.

He was the coach during Argentina’s 2010 World Cup campaign in which they were thumped 4-0 by Germany in the quarter-finals. Maradona said the side retained “little prestige because we did badly at the World Cup. We had no teamwork, we didn’t use the ball.

“When they told me Sampaoli had 14 assistants, I asked myself why he went, why didn’t he stay at home drinking mate?”Manchester United’s second-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero and Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi have earnt recalls to the squad after missing out on the global showpiece in Russia, while Paulo Dybala of Juventus is also included.In form domestic-based pair Cristian Pavon of Boca Juniors and Matias Vargas of Velez Sarsfield were also included, alongside young Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'