Ireland pick uncapped Delany for Afghan series

BELFAST: David Delany, the uncapped 20-year-old medium pacer, has been picked by Ireland for both the three-match T20I and the three-game ODI series against Afghanistan, commencing on August 20. Joshua Little, the left-arm paceman, has also made it to the T20I squad.

Delany picked up a couple of wickets in the second T20 game for Ireland ‘A’ against Bangladesh ‘A’ in Dublin this week. Delany has played 10 T20s, snaring 8 scalps.

Delany, who made his List A debut against Northern Knights last year,has also taken part in six List A matches, bagging two wickets. As a result of an injury to Little, Delany was also drafted into the Ireland set-up for the T20Is versus India “in a development capacity” last month.

Meanwhile, Little, who hasn’t played T20Is since January last year, finds a place in the squad for the shortest format of the game. The promising pacer had withdrawn his name from the T20I series against Afghanistan in 2017 as he wanted to pursue higher education.

However, he returned back to cricket and played in the Under 19 World Cup held in New Zealand in 2018 and ended up with seven scalps.

James Shannon, who impressed in the first T20I of the two-match series against India with a brisk fifty, finds a place in both the squads. The Belfast-born batsman has played just a solitary ODI and that came against Pakistan way back in 2013. Stuart Poynter, the Durham and Ireland ‘keeper-batsman, who was a part of Ireland’s squad for the T20I series versus India, has been left out.

Ireland will depend on the likes of Paul Stirling, Gary Wilson and Kevin O’Brien to do the bulk of the scoring. Stirling, in particular, has been in form, evidenced by the 440 runs he has amassed for Middlesex in the T20 Blast so far. He has also collected 399 runs at an average of 39.9 in the ODI format this year.

All the three T20I matches will be played at the Bready Cricket Club stadium in Northern Ireland. Th first of the three ODI matches will take place in Belfast on August 27. The second and third match of the rubber will also be played at the same ground on August 29 and 31 respectively.

The T20 International squad: Gary Wilson (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, David Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson.

The one-day international squad: William Porterfield (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, David Delany, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Niall O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Gary Wilson.