Djidji signs for Torino

MILAN: Ivorian defender Koffi Djidji signed for Serie A side Torino from French club Nantes on loan with an option to buy hours before Friday’s transfer deadline in Italy.

Torino president Urbano Cairo praised the versatility of the 24-year-old who has spent his entire career at Nantes, making 94 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit. “Koffi Djidji is a central defender who will help the team. In his career he has proved able to play in all the roles in a three-defender line,” said Cairo.

Meanwhile, AC Milan officially confirmed the signing of Spanish winger Samu Castillejo from Villarreal, and Uruguayan midfielder Diego Laxalt from Genoa.

Milan said both players would be unveiled at the San Siro later Friday alongside Diego Laxalt and France international Tiemoue Bakayoko. Carlos Bacca, meanwhile, returns to Villarreal after scoring 18 times for Milan during a loan spell last season, with Italian forward Gianluca Lapadula moving to Genoa on a permanent basis after spending last season in the northwestern port side.