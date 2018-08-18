Marchisio quits Juventus after 25 years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MILAN: Italian international midfielder Claudio Marchisio has called time on his Juventus career after 25 years spent with the Turin giants.
The 32-year-old, nicknamed The Little Prince, joined his hometown club at the age of seven and won seven Serie A titles and four Italian Cups. Juventus agreed to terminate the 55-times capped Italian international’s contract by “mutual consent” before Friday’s transfer deadline in Italy.
“A thousand thoughts and a thousand images accompanied me throughout the night,” wrote Marchisio in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo that showed him playing for a Juventus youth team as a child. “I can’t stop looking at this photograph and those stripes on which I wrote my life story as a man and a player. “I love this jersey to such a degree that, despite everything, I am convinced that what is best for the team comes first. Always. On a tough day like this, I cling tight to that principle. “You are the most beautiful part of this marvellous story, so for that reason, in a few days we’ll be able to say goodbye in a more special way. “After all, 8 (his jersey number) is nothing but an infinity sign looking upwards.”
Marchisio’s only time away from Juventus was a season’s loan to Empoli in 2007-2008, but he had been increasingly sidelined after a serious knee injury in 2016.
MILAN: Italian international midfielder Claudio Marchisio has called time on his Juventus career after 25 years spent with the Turin giants.
The 32-year-old, nicknamed The Little Prince, joined his hometown club at the age of seven and won seven Serie A titles and four Italian Cups. Juventus agreed to terminate the 55-times capped Italian international’s contract by “mutual consent” before Friday’s transfer deadline in Italy.
“A thousand thoughts and a thousand images accompanied me throughout the night,” wrote Marchisio in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo that showed him playing for a Juventus youth team as a child. “I can’t stop looking at this photograph and those stripes on which I wrote my life story as a man and a player. “I love this jersey to such a degree that, despite everything, I am convinced that what is best for the team comes first. Always. On a tough day like this, I cling tight to that principle. “You are the most beautiful part of this marvellous story, so for that reason, in a few days we’ll be able to say goodbye in a more special way. “After all, 8 (his jersey number) is nothing but an infinity sign looking upwards.”
Marchisio’s only time away from Juventus was a season’s loan to Empoli in 2007-2008, but he had been increasingly sidelined after a serious knee injury in 2016.
Comments