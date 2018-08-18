Sat August 18, 2018
AFP
August 18, 2018

Marchisio quits Juventus after 25 years

MILAN: Italian international midfielder Claudio Marchisio has called time on his Juventus career after 25 years spent with the Turin giants.

The 32-year-old, nicknamed The Little Prince, joined his hometown club at the age of seven and won seven Serie A titles and four Italian Cups. Juventus agreed to terminate the 55-times capped Italian international’s contract by “mutual consent” before Friday’s transfer deadline in Italy.

“A thousand thoughts and a thousand images accompanied me throughout the night,” wrote Marchisio in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo that showed him playing for a Juventus youth team as a child. “I can’t stop looking at this photograph and those stripes on which I wrote my life story as a man and a player. “I love this jersey to such a degree that, despite everything, I am convinced that what is best for the team comes first. Always. On a tough day like this, I cling tight to that principle. “You are the most beautiful part of this marvellous story, so for that reason, in a few days we’ll be able to say goodbye in a more special way. “After all, 8 (his jersey number) is nothing but an infinity sign looking upwards.”

Marchisio’s only time away from Juventus was a season’s loan to Empoli in 2007-2008, but he had been increasingly sidelined after a serious knee injury in 2016.

