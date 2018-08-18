Sat August 18, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2018

Pakistan Club bag Fazal Cricket Trophy

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Club from Karachi won the Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship 2018 when they beat Towne Brothers Club Sialkot by eight wickets here at the LCCA Ground on Friday.

Batting first Towne Club was bowled out at 185 in 49.5 overs. The main damage in their batting was done by Mir Hamza and Anwar Ali who shared four wickets each. Only Tabraiz Butt with 55 and Bilal Asif with 45 lifted Towne‘s total to three figures.

In reply, Pakistan Club achieved for the loss of two wickets in 32.3 overs. Ramiz Raja Jnr scored 55 runs while Asad Shafiq 53 not out and Ali Asad 70 not out developed a winning combination. The two wicket that fell from their batting libe were taken by Mohammad Imran and Sohaib Ullah.

Scores: Towne Cricket Club Sialkot 185 all out in 49.5 overs (Tabraiz Butt 55, Bilal Asif 45, Mir Hamza 4-17, Anwar Ali 4-25). Pakistan Cricket Club Karachi 189-2 in 32.3 overs (Ramiz Raja Jnr 55, Asad Shafiq 53*, Ali Asad 70*, M Imran 1-34, Sohaib Ullah 1-27).

Prize money: Winners: Pakistan Cricket Club Karachi Rs 300,000; Runners-up: Towne Cricket Club Sialkot Rs 200,000; Player of the final: Mir Hamza (Pakistan Club, Karachi); Best Batsman of the Tournament: Sajid Iqbal (Bahawalpur); Best Bowler of the Tournament: Hammal (Panjgur); Best Wicketkeeper of the Tournament: Ikram Hussain (Mirpur, AJK); Best Fielder of the Tournament: Zeeshan Gul (Hyderabad).

