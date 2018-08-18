Spot-fixing: Jamshed banned for 10 years

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) anti-corruption tribunal Friday slapped Nasir Jamshed with a 10-year ban for being the master-mind behind the entire spot-fixing saga that engulfed the second edition of the Pakistan Super League.

His manipulation, the tribunal believes not only tarnished the game as well as the country’s image but also corrupted some talented cricketers that would have been a great asset for Pakistan. Jamshed has been accused of non-cooperation, contact with bookies, persuading other players for spot-fixing and concealing facts.

Nasir is the last cricketer among five, who has been handed the ban in spot-fixing scam which erupted during the 2017 Pakistan Super League in UAE. The other four cricketers Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Shahzaib Hasan and Muhammad Irfan had served their respective punishments. The board’s anti-corruption tribunal (ACU) declared Jamshed guilty of violating its anti-corruption code of conduct.

Jamshed, who played 48 one-day internationals and two Tests, was suspended from all forms of cricket in February 2017 for violating the PCB’s anti-corruption code and handed a one-year ban in December for failing to co-operate with the ACU’s investigation.

The verdict against the 28-year old had been reserved on August 16. PCB’s legal adviser Taffazul Rizvi said Jamshed was the “lynchpin” in the scandal.

“The tribunal has reached the verdict that the PCB’s multiple charges against Nasir Jamshed have been proved and he was banned for 10 years,” Rizvi told reporters. “He will not be allowed to be involved with cricket or cricket administration even after his period of ban is over.” Jamshed did not participate in the first two editions of the PSL but was alleged to have played a major role in the spot-fixing scandal that engulfed the Twenty20 tournament last year. Batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were handed five-year bans for their role in the scandal, while paceman Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz received respective suspensions for 12 and two months.