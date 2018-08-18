Cricket community welcomes Imran as prime minister

LAHORE: Congratulatory remarks started to flow on social media the time former Pakistan captain Imran Khan was elected at the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The cricket community flooded Imran Khan’s social media with congratulatory messages after he was elected as the first-ever international sportsman prime minister of Pakistan.The newly-elected National Assembly Friday elected cricketer-turned-politician Imran, as country’s next prime minister with 176 votes as against 96.

Former captain of Australian cricket team Alan Border congratulated Imran over his victory in the general election and securing the premier’s seat.In his message, Allan Border said the whole cricket community felt proud of Imran Khan, according to a statement issued by PTI’s media wing. He said he was sure that Imran Khan would serve his people with full dedication and dignity.

Former captains Ramiz Raja and Wasim Akram also congratulated Imran with a message that he has given the nation a message of never give up struggle. Javed Ali, former first class cricketer and former secretary Lahore Region Cricket Association, also congratulated Imran Khan on his thumping victory. Javed, also President Sports and culture Wing of PTI Punjab, had Imran played together on several an occasions in domestic cricket. Javed’s Club Punjab Club also celebrated Imran’s triumph as soon he was elected PM on Friday and distributed sweets.

Imran marked his presence in the cricket world, not only by captaining the Pakistan team but also leading his side to the World Cup crown in 1992. Current and former cricketers from Pakistan and the world over took to social media to congratulate Imran, who secured enough votes to be the prime minister of the country after more than two decades of political struggle.

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, in a video message, congratulated the PTI chief on his achievement.Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop, ex-England captain Michael Vaughan, former great Geoffrey Boycott, and Sri Lanka’s Russell Arnold tweeted their congratulations.

Chairman of the Indian Premier League, Rajeev Shukla, tweeted his best wishes for Imran Khan and hoped that as PM, he would work to improve Indo-Pak ties. Commentator and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said Imran is “the epitome of setting the bar high and reaching it.”Former and current members of the Pakistan cricket team also shared their excitement at Imran Khan’s victory.