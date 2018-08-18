Sat August 18, 2018
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar's nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

World

AFP
August 18, 2018

Share

Macron, Merkel warn of ‘humanitarian risks’ in Syria’s Idlib

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced concern Friday about the humanitarian situation in the rebel-held Syrian region of Idlib, which is shaping up be the country’s next big battleground.

In a telephone call the two leaders described the “humanitarian risks” in Idlib, where government forces have stepped up their bombardments of rebel positions in recent days, as “very high”, according to the French presidency.

They also called for an “inclusive political process to allow lasting peace in the region”.President Bashar al-Assad has set his sights on retaking control of the northwestern province of Idlib — the biggest area still in rebel hands after seven years of war.

Last week, government helicopters dropped leaflets over towns in Idlib’s east, urging people to surrender. Idlib, which sits between Syria’s Mediterranean coast and the second city Aleppo, has been a landing point for thousands of civilians and rebel fighters and their families as part of deals struck with the regime following successive government victories.

The United Nations has called for talks to avert “a civilian bloodbath” in the northern province, which borders Turkey.Merkel and Macron also called for a “coordinated European solution” to migrant arrivals in the Mediterranean after another NGO rescue ship was left adrift this week before eventually being allowed dock in Malta.

After being turned away by Italy, the ship, which was carrying 141 people, was eventually given permission Tuesday to dock in Malta after five EU members — France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Luxembourg — offered to take in the newcomers.

