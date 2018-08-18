Mexico to hold referendum on new airport

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday he will call a referendum on a controversial new Mexico City airport that he has threatened to axe.

The anti-establishment leftist, who takes office on December 1, has infuriated the business community with his attacks on the sleek $13-billion project. He says the new airport is a “bottomless pit” rife with corruption. But business leaders say the country desperately needs to replace the capital’s current airport, which is aging and overstretched. “The plan is to provide the Mexican people all the relevant information, truthfully and objectively, so that we can all decide together on this important matter of national interest,” Lopez Obrador told a press conference. He said the referendum would be held in late October, and vowed the outcome would be “binding.”