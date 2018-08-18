Saudis pledge $100 millionto rebuild Syria’s northeast

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday pledged $100 million to reconstruct areas of northeastern Syria formerly held by the Islamic State group, in a move sharply criticised by President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. The kingdom said the 88-million-euro contribution would go towards a US-backed campaign to “stabilise” the one-time IS bastion and to help ensure the jihadists cannot re-emerge as a threat. The government in Damascus slammed the contribution as “morally unacceptable”, in a statement carried by the official SANA news agency. A longtime foe of Riyadh, it accused Saudi Arabia’s royal family of supporting “terrorism and those who contributed to the killing of the people of Syria and the destruction of its infrastructure.”