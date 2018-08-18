Hassan Abdal Cadet College praised for quality education

Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh on Thursday praised the Cadet College Hassan Abdal for imparting quality education to youths.

He was speaking during the closing ceremony for the students of Balochistan, FATA, GB and AJK, who were under special training through outreach programme of the college to facilitate their admission to Cadet College Hassan Abdal.

On arrival, the minister was received by the Principal who took the him to various sections of the college, said a press release issued here.

The minister appreciated the outreach programme by Cadet College Hassan Abdal and the efforts in this behalf.

He added that the college had been imparting quality education since its inception in 1954 through state of the art residential campus, flawless system and learned faculty.

The minister congratulated the management of the college for their untiring efforts and wished students and faculty best of luck.

Also in the day, he visited Fazaia Inter-College Minhas, PAF Base Minhas, Kamra, and praised its state-of-the-art facilities.

He was taken round various sections of the college, followed by a detailed briefing by principal Prof. Akhtar Rasool which included innovative techniques for maintenance of records through an advanced automation system.

The minister was briefed by the Base Commander Minhas, Air Commodore Nadeem, on the operational readiness of the base.

He was also shown and briefed about JF-17 Thunder, an indigenous war plane of Pakistan.

The minister highly appreciated the professionalism, preparedness and strategic vision of the Pakistan Air Force.