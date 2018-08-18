PU results

Print Story
Punjab University on Friday declared results of different examinations. Result of exams including BS (four-year programme) first semester examination 2018, BS Home Economics Part-II (3rd & 4th year) annual examination 2018 and M.Com Part-II annual examination 2017 was declared.
