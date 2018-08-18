BISP employees service regulation okayed

Islamabad: The Establishment Division has given concurrence to the draft BISP Employees Service Regulation (BESR), 2018, which had long been pending approval.

The concurrence of the BESR will open new gateways of opportunity for the BISP employees including, but not limited to, regulation of their services, promotions, fresh recruitment, medical facilities and post retirement benefits etc.

The government had established the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) under BISP Act, 2010, as a body corporate which is governed by BISP Board. The Act provides that the Board may make regulations in order to carry out the purposes of this act. In 2012, the Service Regulations were drafted and in vogue but these regulations were not comprehensive and neither recruitments could be made against the vacant positions nor could promotions of the existing employees be considered. As a result, the employees of BISP remained dissatisfied and career prospects of the regular BISP employees were at stake.