Housing societies’ record burnt in fire

LAHORE: Valuables and important record of housing societies reduced to ashes as a fire erupted at the building of Registrar Cooperative Housing Societies on Mall Road under mysterious circumstances on Friday.

No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported. Seven fire tenders of Rescue 1122 and 25 rescuers-cum-firefighters participated in the firefighting operation. Special snorkel was also used to extinguish fire.

The fire had erupted at the sixth floor of the building due to unknown reason at around 6:30am. Fire trucks responded to the emergency and started operation. Huge flames and smoke billowed into the sky.

It took over two hours to control the fire. DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer also visited the scene and reviewed operation. Sources said that it is feared that the important documents of different housing societies, including Paragon Housing Society owned by the PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ashiana Housing Society was also burnt.

However, investigations would help in ascertaining the cause of fire and loss of documents. Meanwhile, a fire erupted at Zafar Shaheed Shopping Centre in Naulakha due to short circuit and reduced garments worth lakhs of rupees to ashes. Firefighters reached the scene and controlled the fire.