Snedeker fires rare 59 to seize PGA Greensboro lead

WASHINGTON: Brandt Snedeker became only the ninth golfer in US PGA Tour history to fire a 59 on Thursday, his 11-under effort putting him in the lead in the first round of the Wyndham Championship.

Snedeker rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt at his final hole, the par-4 ninth, to join one of golf’s most exclusive clubs.“To roll that putt in was such a cool feeling,” said Snedeker, whose 10 birdies, six pars and one eagle virtually erased any memory of an opening bogey at the 10th hole.

“I got so excited, goosebumps ... jumping around like I won the golf tournament and it’s Thursday morning,” Snedeker said. “I’ll have to get the emotions in check this afternoon, get back to reality.”

Snedeker finished with a four-shot lead over Ryan Moore and John Oda at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.He improved on his career best of 61 — which he has shot three times on tour — and came up one shot shy of Jim Furyk’s record low of 58 for a single PGA Tour round, achieved at the 2016 Travelers Championship.

The 37-year-old American, whose most recent of eight PGA triumphs came in 2016 at Torrey Pines, made an inauspicious start when he went way left off the 10th tee beyond a cart path on his way to an opening bogey.

Snedeker turned things around with 26-foot birdie putts at the par-4 13th and 14th holes, missed a 30-foot eagle putt at the par-5 15th but tapped in for birdie, then completed a run of four consecutive birdies with a 14-foot putt at the par-3 16th.

He ran off three birdies in a row after making the turn, all from within 5 1/2 feet, and sandwiched two more short birdie putts at the par-5 fifth and par-3 seventh around his greatest shot of them all: a hole out from 176 yards out in the fairway for eagle at the sixth.