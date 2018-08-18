FIFA fines Atletico Madrid over third-party ownership

LAUSANNE: Spanish club Atletico Madrid have been fined, FIFA said on Friday, for signing a player to a contract that allowed third-party ownership, which is banned by world football’s governing body.

Atletico, who beat Real Madrid to win the European Supercup on Wednesday, must pay 52,000 Swiss Francs (45,900 euros, $52,170) for “entering into a contract that enabled a third party to influence the club’s independence in employment and transfer-related matters and entering incorrect information in the International Transfer Matching System,” a FIFA statement said.

The player in question was not named.FIFA’s disciplinary committee also fined clubs in Qatar, Dubai and Iran for failing to obey its previous decisions as well as rulings by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to pay “significant overdue amounts of money to players.”

FIFA also threatened the clubs with points deductions and transfer bans.The Qatar Sports Club was fined 30,000 Swiss francs and ordered to pay outstanding wages within 90 days or miss four transfer windows.

El Shamal of Qatar was fined 15,000 Swiss francs and ordered to pay in 30 days or miss one transfer window Shabab Al Ahli of Dubai was fined 30,000 Swiss Francs, given 90 days to pay and threatened with a ban for two transfer windows.