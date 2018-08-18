Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Sports

AFP
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘I’ve never been so happy with him’: Mourinho praises Pogba

MANCHESTER: Jose Mourinho has broken his silence on his relationship with French World Cup winner Paul Pogba and insists there has been no disagreement with Manchester United’s record signing.

A summer of discontent has seen repeated reports that Pogba wishes to leave the club he joined from Juventus for £89.3 million two summers ago and move to Barcelona.

They were followed by claims this week that manager and player had exchanged angry words in a heated meeting after comments made by Pogba following last week’s opening league fixture against Leicester.

Having starred, and scored, in United’s 2-1 victory, just four days after returning to pre-season training following his World Cup adventures, Pogba claimed: “There are things I cannot say otherwise I will get fined.”

But Mourinho, preparing for Sunday’s visit to Brighton, insists that argument never took place.“The truth is we are together for two years and a couple of weeks and I’ve never been so happy with him as I am now, that’s the truth. I cannot demand more from him,” Mourinho told reporters on Friday.

“He came here on a Monday, trained three days, I asked for his support for his contribution in an important match for us when the team had difficulties, he did it better and for more time than we could expect.

“When he says he did it for the fans and for the team, it is exactly what I want. He’s working well, playing well, he does it for the fans, he does for the team and that’s what I want.”Pogba will remain captain for the Brighton game, although Mourinho explained that Antonio Valencia will reclaim the armband when he returns to action following a calf injury.

And the United manager refused to comment about Pogba’s post-match outburst.“I don’t care,” said Mourinho. “I repeat: I want him to play well, I want him to play for that team, the fans and that is what it is.

“He’s working extremely well here but I have to say in his defence, don’t put him in a situation that people can think he’s not a polite, educated guy — he is.“He never had a fight with me. We never had a heated exchange of words, everything is respected, I have no problems at all.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'