Sat August 18, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 18, 2018

Ex-Portugal boss Bento named South Korea coach

SEOUL: Former Portugal boss Paulo Bento will coach South Korea over the next four years through the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Friday.

Kim Pan-gon, a top KFA official in charge of finding a new coach, said that with “four years of patience and support” Bento will take the Taeguk Warriors to new heights.

“Coach Bento fits the Korean football style as he pursues high-pressing games and tight defences denying opponents chances for counterattacks,” Kim told journalists. He also praised Bento — who took Portugal to the semi-finals of Euro 2012 — for his strength in the knockout stages of competitions.

“He is professional, charismatic and has passion and confidence,” Kim said.Bento and his staff are scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Monday, the KFA said.Bento took the Portuguese reins in 2010 after four seasons in charge of Sporting Lisbon, but was sacked in 2014 after an ignominious home defeat to Albania.

He later had stints in charge of Brazil’s Cruzeiro and Olympiakos in Greece, and was appointed coach of Chinese Super League club Chongqing Lifan in December last year.The CSL side sacked him last month after he failed to improve the side’s fortunes.Bento replaces South Korean Shin Tae-yong, whose contract expired last month.

