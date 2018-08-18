‘Balandin can find mojo in Jakarta’

JAKARTA: Kazakhstan history-maker Dmitriy Balandin has suffered a raging hangover since winning Olympic swimming gold in Rio — but his closest rivals are taking nothing for granted at the Asian Games.

Balandin’s form has nose-dived since he became his country’s first Olympic swim champion two years ago, and the triple Asian Games breaststroke gold medallist arrives in Jakarta as a clear underdog to Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki and Ippei Watanabe.

However, the Japanese pair have backed the Kazakh to rediscover his mojo.“Balandin took all three (breaststroke) gold medals last time,” said Koseki, who won silver behind the Kazakh in 2014 in 50 and 100 metres and finished runner-up to Russian Anton Chupkov in 200m at last year’s world championships.

“I’ll have to raise my game for sure,” added Koseki, who scooped the Pan Pacific title in the 100m in Tokyo earlier this month.“But I need to swim my own race and not worry about him. It will be important to win gold and take that momentum into the next couple of years until the Tokyo Olympics.”

Balandin, who became a national hero in Kazakhstan after capturing 200m breaststroke gold in Rio, bombed spectacularly at last year’s world championships in Budapest, and Koseki admitted his rival’s form was a mystery.

“He’s so hard to read — he hasn’t put up any sort of real time,” shrugged Koseki.“But he will no doubt be quick and probably be tough to beat when it really matters. We need to be wary of him. But Ippei and me will try to make sure we get a one-two finish for Japan.

“It was tough to take last time. Balandin went on to win an Olympic gold medal of course. He was probably a bit lucky in Brazil, but still,” added Koseki, referring to the Kazakh’s surprise win.

The freestyle events are likely to be the hottest tickets in Jakarta with China’s triple Olympic champion Sun Yang set to go in 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m. But while lacking the same sort of appeal, the breaststroke offers Japan’s men a real chance of a golden sweep.

Watanabe, who set a new 200m breaststroke world record last year, is keen to take full advantage.“I remember watching the Asian Games on TV four years ago when I was still in high school,” said the 21-year-old, who won gold in 200m at the recent Pan Pacific tournament.

“Balandin just came out of nowhere to win — he was incredible. But I’ve come here for the gold medal. That’s been my goal since the start of the year.” The Asian Games swimming competition begins on Sunday.