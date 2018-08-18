Dilawar wants PTF to build new courts

KARACHI: The management of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has developed a strong rift with its patron over the conversion of five clay courts at PTF Complex into synthetic hard surface.

PTF patron Dilawar Abbas has strongly criticised the PTF management for embarking on this conversion project. Talking to ‘The News’, Dilawar said these were the best available clay courts in Pakistan, built during his tenure as PTF president. “There is enough land available at PTF Complex to add courts with synthetic surfaces. Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had committed to develop four synthetic courts adjacent to the centre court at the complex,” said Dilawar, Sr Vice President of Asian Tennis Federation (ATF).

“And the then Minister Sports and Director General PSB promised to complete the project. But it remains incomplete despite being a budgeted item in the PTF budget with PSB,” said Dilawar.

He added that PTF should pursue this project and pressurise the PSB for the completion of this important venture instead of destroying the already available courts. “Eight back-to-back international tournaments — three ITF Men’s Futures, two ITF Women Futures, and three ITF Juniors — were played on these courts in 2008. I invited ITF Gold Badge Referee Sultan Ghanji after the construction of these courts who confirmed that these courts were the best courts in the country,” said Dilawar.

He added that Ghanji personally placed the plastic lines on these courts which he brought on his request. “Clay Court surface is very critical for training purposes, for the development of our players and our players do very well on clay and on grass.

“This is why four new synthetic courts should be added at the complex instead of changing the existing surface. The new courts will be an asset for PTF in future and there is enough space available at the complex to build new courts of any surface,” said Dilawar.