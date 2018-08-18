Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dilawar wants PTF to build new courts

KARACHI: The management of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has developed a strong rift with its patron over the conversion of five clay courts at PTF Complex into synthetic hard surface.

PTF patron Dilawar Abbas has strongly criticised the PTF management for embarking on this conversion project. Talking to ‘The News’, Dilawar said these were the best available clay courts in Pakistan, built during his tenure as PTF president. “There is enough land available at PTF Complex to add courts with synthetic surfaces. Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had committed to develop four synthetic courts adjacent to the centre court at the complex,” said Dilawar, Sr Vice President of Asian Tennis Federation (ATF).

“And the then Minister Sports and Director General PSB promised to complete the project. But it remains incomplete despite being a budgeted item in the PTF budget with PSB,” said Dilawar.

He added that PTF should pursue this project and pressurise the PSB for the completion of this important venture instead of destroying the already available courts. “Eight back-to-back international tournaments — three ITF Men’s Futures, two ITF Women Futures, and three ITF Juniors — were played on these courts in 2008. I invited ITF Gold Badge Referee Sultan Ghanji after the construction of these courts who confirmed that these courts were the best courts in the country,” said Dilawar.

He added that Ghanji personally placed the plastic lines on these courts which he brought on his request. “Clay Court surface is very critical for training purposes, for the development of our players and our players do very well on clay and on grass.

“This is why four new synthetic courts should be added at the complex instead of changing the existing surface. The new courts will be an asset for PTF in future and there is enough space available at the complex to build new courts of any surface,” said Dilawar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'