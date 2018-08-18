Ireland name strong squads for Afghanistan fixtures

DUBLIN: Gary Wilson will lead Ireland in Twenty20 Internationals while William Porterfield will be in charge of the One-day International (ODI) team when they face Afghanistan, it was announced on Friday.

Afghanistan will travel to Ireland for back-to-back series of three T20Is and ODIs apiece this month, with the opening T20I to be played on Monday.The T20I squad is a relatively inexperienced one. David Delany, the 20-year-old right-arm medium pacer, and teenaged left-arm pacer Josh Little are included.

Some of the more experienced members of the squad –- Andrew Balbirnie, Simi Singh and Peter Chase and James Shannon –- also have limited T20I experience.“The T20I squad is one with an experienced spine surrounded by young, exciting and talented players who want to show they belong in the international arena,” said selector Andrew White. “We’re very keen to see what younger players like David Delany and Josh Little can bring to the set-up.”

Porterfield recently stepped away from T20I captaincy, but remains in charge of the ODI side.Delany has been included in the ODI side too, while George Dockrell is back in the mix in both squads.

It will be a tough ask for Ireland to trump Afghanistan, who are ranked higher than them in both ODIs and T20Is in the ICC Team Rankings. In ODIs, Afghanistan are No.10 to Ireland’s No.12, while in T20Is, the visitors are eighth as compared to the hosts’ 17th place.