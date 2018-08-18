Hot, humid weather forecast for most parts of country

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather was observed in the city here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents are reaching central and southern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta Divisions and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Malakand, Lahore, Dera Ismael Khan Divisions and Islamabad.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Multan 25mm, Khanpur 10mm, Jhang, Bahawalnagar 03mm, Layyah 01mm, Khuzdar 23mm, Sibbi 13mm, Barkhan 02mm, Lasbella 01mm, Charat 12mm, Parachinar 03mm and Dir 01mm. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, maximum temperature was 31°C and minimum was 26.5°C.