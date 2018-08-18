Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sindh government begins rebuilding Gora Qabristan boundary wall

The Sindh government has begun rebuilding the boundary wall around the centuries-old Gora Qabristan, following the directives of Caretaker Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Simon John Daniel.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the boundary wall, which was demolished by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation following the Supreme Court’s orders regarding the removal of hoardings and billboards, is being built by the minority affairs department.

The cemetery remained without a boundary wall for more than two months, which led to disrespect of graves and security issues, the press release stated. It added that upon receiving complaints, John Daniel took action and directed the minority affairs department to rebuild the wall on an urgent basis.

The minister also visited the graveyard on Thursday along with Karachi Bishop Sadiq Daniel and Minority Affairs Deputy Director Anwar Babar to inspect the progress of the work. The caretaker minister asked Riaz Bhutto, the executive engineer for minority affairs department, to complete the boundary wall as well as two separate lavatory blocks for men and women.

The executive engineer informed that PC-1 is under consideration costing around Rs50 million for the restoration of the historic graveyard. The restoration would consist of raising the compound wall, conservation of old graves, two rooms for offices, four blocks of lavatories and filling of 30% depression area of the graveyard.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'