Sindh government begins rebuilding Gora Qabristan boundary wall

The Sindh government has begun rebuilding the boundary wall around the centuries-old Gora Qabristan, following the directives of Caretaker Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Simon John Daniel.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the boundary wall, which was demolished by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation following the Supreme Court’s orders regarding the removal of hoardings and billboards, is being built by the minority affairs department.

The cemetery remained without a boundary wall for more than two months, which led to disrespect of graves and security issues, the press release stated. It added that upon receiving complaints, John Daniel took action and directed the minority affairs department to rebuild the wall on an urgent basis.

The minister also visited the graveyard on Thursday along with Karachi Bishop Sadiq Daniel and Minority Affairs Deputy Director Anwar Babar to inspect the progress of the work. The caretaker minister asked Riaz Bhutto, the executive engineer for minority affairs department, to complete the boundary wall as well as two separate lavatory blocks for men and women.

The executive engineer informed that PC-1 is under consideration costing around Rs50 million for the restoration of the historic graveyard. The restoration would consist of raising the compound wall, conservation of old graves, two rooms for offices, four blocks of lavatories and filling of 30% depression area of the graveyard.