Karachi plunges into darkness due to major breakdown

Many areas of Karachi plunged into darkness due to a major power breakdown on Friday night.

The breakdown affected Saddar, Garden, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, North Karachi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Bahadurabad, Keamari, Kharadar, Meethadar, Soldier Bazaar, Gurumandir, Defence, Shershah, Malir and other areas.

Geo News reported that most of the city has been affected by tripping of the Bin Qasim high transmission line. It has also been reported that the red zone area where the Governor House and the Chief Minister House are situated also went into darkness. The power failure persisted at the time this report was filed.