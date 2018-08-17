Target killer gets job for killings

KARACHI: A target killer allegedly associated with the MQM-London was given a government job in reward for killing opponents, discloses a report.

A team of Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh Police arrested the alleged target killer, Mansoor Alam alias Noomi Bihari, from Surjani area of the city after a tip-off from an informant.

The team headed by SSP Pir Fareed Jan Sarhandi arrested him on Thursday.

He had been underground for the months after the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) launched an operation against target killers and anti-social elements.

According to initial interrogation report, a copy available with The News, after completing his task of killing the MQM-Haqiqi workers, Noomi Bihari was given a job in the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) in 2010.

However, he was soon out when his educational certificate proved a fake.

According to interrogation report, Noomi Bihari, 38, resident of Gulistan-e-Johar, confessed to killing 10 people including Nabi Khan, Rizwan alias Tikka Wallah and Muhammad Asif alias Bhoora, three workers of MQM-Haqiqi, one Azizullah Pathan over nonpayment of extortion, Mansoor Ahmed and Talat Mehmood of Sipah-e-Sahaba in 2010 and four unknown persons belonging to Pakhtoon community in 2015 allegedly on the directions of party leaders.

He also confessed to some other crimes and disclosed the names of his accomplices who are still at large.

An official of SIU told The News that on the directions of high-ups, they were conducting an operation against target killers and other criminals and investigation in the said case was in progress.