Rs205m Balakot tehsil budget approved

MANSEHRA: The tehsil government in Balakot approved Rs205 million tax-free budget for the ongoing financial year on Thursday.

The session was presided over by convener Sardar Liaqat Khassana. Tehsil Nazim Ibrahim Shah presented budgetary figures, saying promoting tourism particularly in Kaghan valley was the top priority of his government.

Ibrahim Shah told the council that the tehsil government could earn an amount of Rs123 million during the year, which was the main sources of revenue in that budget.