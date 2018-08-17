Activities arranged at IMSciences

PESHAWAR: The Art and Culture Society of the IMSciences arranged activities for the children of the faculty and staff members to celebrate the Independence Day with fervour and enthusiasm.

The building had been decorated with Pakistani flags. The national songs were played.

The entire faculty and the institute’s administration were clad in green and white dresses to reflect a sense of belonging to the country.

Director, IMSciences, Dr. Mohammad Mohsin Khan, hoisted the national flag whilst the audience recited the anthem. A special Independence Day cake was cut. National songs were well received. There was a special magic show for the children.