Rally condemns exhibition of sacrilegious sketches

PESHAWAR: Activists of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on Thursday staged a protest against the exhibition of the sacrilegious sketches in the Netherlands.

Chanting slogans against the display of sacrilegious sketches in Netherlands, the protesters gathered outside the Balahisar Fort and held a rally.

They were holding placards inscribed with slogans against the organizers of the event in Netherlands.

The protesters asked the government, Muslim leaders and human rights organisations to raise the issue as it had hurt the feelings of Muslims across the world.

They stressed the need for boycotting the products of the Netherlands. They said that the West taken such steps deliberately to hurt the feelings of Muslims.