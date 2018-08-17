Fri August 17, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 17, 2018

ANP condemns suicide attacks in Kabul

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) leaders on Thursday condemned the suicide attacks in Kabul and expressed concern over the arrival of bodies of militants to Pakistan from Afghanistan.

Through a statement issued here from the party’s headquarters at Bacha Khan Markaz, the ANP central president and general secretary said that the suicide attack on innocent children in Afghanistan was beyond comprehension.

ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan said the ongoing wave of terrorism in the region didn’t even spare innocent children. He said lasting peace in Pakistan was only possible when peace was restored to Afghanistan.

He asked both Pakistan and Afghanistan to work together for restoring durable peace in the region. He said the images circulating on social media indicated that terrorism was spreading in the region in a more dangerous way.

Meanwhile, ANP general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain asked the government of Pakistan to condemn the Kabul and Ghazni attacks. He said the government must publicly declare its stance on the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

He asked the government to extend support and cooperate with the Afghan government in the investigation of these attacks.

The ANP leader said the images of the militants bodies were circulating on social media and claims were made that these bodies were brought to Pakistan for burial.

He said if these images and the claims about their number were correct than it would affect Pakistan’s image in the comity of nations. He said questions would be raised as to how these militants went to Afghanistan for taking part in terror activities and then how the bodies were brought to Pakistan.

