Fri August 17, 2018
August 17, 2018

PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to bring its opposition leader in Senate after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) reportedly withdrew its support for Shahbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister, sources informed Geo News.

The PML-N has started contacting parties to woo their support to replace Sherry Rehman as the opposition leader, according to sources. It has up till now contacted National Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl). Shahbaz was nominated as the prime minister candidate of the joint opposition, which included the PML-N, PPP, MMA and ANP.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the PPP has decided to remain politically indifferent in the PM election.

According to sources, PPP members will attend the NA session on Friday, however, they will refrain from partaking in the election process.

The PPP will not vote for either PML-N’s Shahbaz Sharif or PTI’s Imran for the position of prime minister.

The National Assembly will elect the country’s 22nd prime minister on Friday.

Speaking to reporters prior to the PPP meeting, Khursheed Shah said his party had reservations over Shahbaz being the candidate for prime minister. Shah stressed that if the PML-N does not change its PM candidate then the PPP will make a decision accordingly.

“We have told PML-N of our reservations, we are working on resolving it. But if they don’t change their candidate then we will make our own decision,” he said.

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique claimed that the PPP backtracked upon former president Asif Ali Zardari’s orders. He said that earlier the PPP had agreed upon the PML-N candidate’s name. "We don't blame Zardari sb for anything and are aware of his troubles," said the former federal minister.

