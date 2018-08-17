Seminar, walk held to create awareness about breastfeeding

PESHAWAR: A seminar and walk were held Thursday to create awareness among the people, particularly mothers, about the importance of breastfeeding.

A non-profit international organisation working for end to hunger in the world ‘Action Against Hunger’ in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and Unicef had organsied the seminar and walk.

The event was organised in connection with the “Global Breastfeeding Month. Breastfeeding Foundation of Life” is the theme of this year breastfeeding campaign.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Gul Mohammad, Deputy DHO Dr Ikhtiyar Ali, Dr Shahida Hussain, and others spoke about the importance and benefits of the breastfeeding for the healthy growth of a child.

They said a mother should start breastfeeding child within an hour after giving birth and breastfed the child exclusively up to six months.

The speakers said the child should be started feeding solid and semi-solid food after 6 months and breastfed at the same time. They said that breastfeeding a child up to 2 years of age was essential for the sustainable growth. Later, they participants held a walk to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding.