Man axes wife to death

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly axed to death his wife over an unknown reason in Dodial area, officials said on Thursday.

Khan Mohammad, according to police, exchanged words with his wife, axed her to death and fled.

Salam Bibi, stated to be mother of six, was taken to Civil Hospital in Shinkiari after the incident where doctors pronounced her dead.

The body was handed over to family on completion of medico-legal formalities by doctors.

The Shinkiari police after lodging a first information report started raids to arrest the suspect.