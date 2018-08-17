Differences emerge in Karak PTI

KARAK: Serious differences emerged in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Karak chapter, on Thursday after senior local leaders demanded district president to step down within 24-four hours.

The demand came at a press conference by former candidate for PK-86 Saleem Khan, Rasheed Khan, Altaf Afghan and Kamran.

They said the incumbent district president Major (r) Sajjad Barakwal was nominated only as acting president and he had no power to name district and tehsil office-bearers without consultation.

They claimed that the PTI had lost both provincial seats in Karak due to poor performance of the local leadership despite doing well in the rest of the province.