25,000 saplings planted to mark Independence Day

PESHAWAR: Sustainable Forest Management Project, working against deforestation, and Forest Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made a record plantation of planting 25000 saplings in one hour.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the plantation was carried out to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

The plantation takes place at different areas of Kaghan valley in Hazara division, adds the press release issued by Sustainable Forest Management.

In the plantation drive, 22,000 students of different schools took part and planted 25000 saplings in a single hour.It merits a mention here that on the occasion of 71th Independence Day of Pakistan, different departments of the country including army decided to plant trees to increase green cover.