Woman, alleged paramour killed

BATKHELA: A woman and her alleged paramour were killed in Muhajir Camp area in Dargai on Thursday, Levies official said.

They said that one Nadir Khan allegedly opened fire on his wife and one Abdur Rehman, a resident of Charsadda, killing both of them on the spot. The accused, however, managed to escape after the murder.

Meanwhile, the Levies officials lodged the first information report against Nadir Khan on the complaint of deceased woman’s son Zubair.