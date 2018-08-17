Hard times will be over: Nawaz

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that hard time gets over as he received guests at Adiala Jail.

The jail authorities prepared a list of 83 visitors as the incarcerated father-daughter duo met visitors throughout the day. The two were also taken to a conference room on Thursday to meet each other.

Malik Ibrar unable to meet due to absence of his name in the list while brother of Nawaz Sharif unable to appear for meeting even his name was in the list. Security was on high alert during the course of the day as visitors met the high profile inmates.

The politicians and relatives including Maiza Hameed, Kashmala Tariq, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Hasil Bizenjo, Tahira Aurangzaib, Najma Hameed, Irfan Siddique, Pervaiz Rasheed and Sindh former governor Muhammad Zubair, Aziz Abbas Sharif and his wife, children of Maryam Nawaz, brother of Captain (R) Safdar, Sajjad Awan, Raheel Munir and his wife, former speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, Rafiq Rajwana, son of Hanif Abbasi, Hammad Abbasi, son and daughter of Engr Qamarul Islam, Salman Ghani, Senator Asif Kirmani, Senator Najma Hameed, Senator Ghous Bakhsh Marri reached the prison to meet Nawaz and Maryam.