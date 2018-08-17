4 Indian troops injured in Kupwara attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Four Indian troops were injured in an attack in Kupwara district on Thursday.
According to Kashmir Media Service the troops came under attack when they launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam area of the district.
The injured troops were evacuated to a nearby medical facility. Soon after the incident, the occupation authorities rushed more troops and police personnel who intensified searches in the area.
Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a major siege and search operation in Jhanger area of Rajouri district.
