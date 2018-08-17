Legendary singer Aretha Franklin dies at 76

DETROIT: Aretha Franklin, the music icon and legendary singer known as the "Queen of Soul" during a five-decade career died at home in Detroit on Thursday, her longtime publicist announced. She was 76.

Franklin, who influenced generations of female singers with unforgettable hits including "Respect" (1967), "Natural Woman" (1968) and "I Say a Little Prayer" (1968), died from advanced pancreatic cancer.

The multiple Grammy winner cemented her place in US music history with a powerful, bell-clear voice that stretched over four octaves. In a career crossing generations, her hits spanned soul and R&B, to gospel and pop.