Pak Sporting defeat Zeeshan Club

ISLAMABAD: Pak Sporting Club Thursday qualified for the second round of Jashn-e-Azadi Football Tournament after beating Zeeshan Club 2-0 here at T & T Ground, says a press release.

In the 3rd minutes of the first half, Haseeb scored first goal for Pak Sporting Club and Asad doubled the score by making a successful attempt at the goal post. Zeeshan Club were awarded a penalty corner in the 20th minutes of the second half however Awais Khattak missed the golden chance.

Pak Sporting Club’s Haseeb was declared man of match. Referee Chaman Khan supervised the match and was assisted by Muneeb and Amir Iqbal.