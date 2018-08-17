ITF officer in Islamabad to discuss PTF’s plans

aISLAMABAD: International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) Development Officer for West & Central Asia Amir Borghei arrived in Islamabad Thursday on an official visit to the country, says a press release.

During his tour, Borghei will meet the PTF officials to discuss player development plans and programmes between uptil 2020, coaching and officiating matters, progress in the ITF-led Junior Tennis Initiative, the latest project of conversion of an additional five gravel-clay courts at the PTF complex for which the ITF has provided $50,000 as part of the Rs23 million project. For the first time the ITF has provided such funding for infrastructural development, depicting its confidence in the PTF.

The enhanced level of interaction between the ITF, the Asian Tennis Federation and the PTF is the result of continued efforts made by the PTF to attract more international events to the country. After successfully bringing international tennis back to Pakistan, PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan spear-headed a focused goal — to be allowed to host the maximum number of ITF and ATF events in the country.

With the return of international tennis, now it has become necessary for the PTF to provide playing facilities of international standard. The PTF’s management has embarked upon a project of converting five of the current claycourts at the PTF complex to synthetic surface.

While speaking about conversion of the courts, Khwaja Saeed Hai, a patron of the PTF said: “Islamabad clay courts are not exactly real claycourts and play fast. Synthetic surface courts with rubberised base have been developed so that the leg muscles are not damaged. The synthetic courts have no bad bounce and are an ideal surface to play tennis. With my vast experience of tennis I strongly recommend to build synthetic courts.”

Similarly, Iftikhar Rao, chairman of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, also expressed his views in support of the decision to convert the courts, terming the project a need of the hour.

Rao expressed his disappointment citing the case of astro-turf being introduced in Pakistan a decade after other countries had started using it.