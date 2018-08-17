Former India captain Wadekar dies at 77

MUMBAI: Ajit Wadekar, the man who led India to their first series triumphs in England and the West Indies, died on Wednesday at the age of 77, the Press Trust of India reported.

Wadekar died at a hospital in Mumbai after battling a prolonged illness, the news agency said.

The former batsman, who led India to victories in England and the West Indies in 1971, scored 2,113 runs in just 37 Test matches, including one century.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hailed his multifaceted career, which also included a stint as the chairman of selectors.

“With heavy heart, we bid adieu to Ajit Wadekar. The former India captain is no more. Cricketer, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors — Mr Wadekar served Indian cricket in many different ways,” the BCCI wrote on Twitter.

Indian cricket heroes on Thursday paid tribute to

“He will always be remembered as the ‘renaissance man’ of Indian cricket,” said Board of Control for Cricket in India chief executive Rahul Johri, after it was announced that Wadekar had died in hospital in Mumbai following a long illness.

“The West Indies and England were two extremely strong teams and beating them in their backyard was almost impossible.”

Wadekar was the first captain of India’s One-Day team and he went on to become a powerbroker as coach, manager and chairman of the Indian selectors and mentor to future stars.

Indian legends from Sachin Tendulkar to Mohammed Azharuddin and Anil Kumble all paid tribute to Wadekar’s influence in India’s rise to become a cricket superpower.

“He was someone who was instrumental in bringing out the best in us during the 90s. We’ll always be grateful for his advice and guidance,” said Tendulkar.

“Wadekar Sir,” as he was known, was manager of the Indian side in which Tendulkar flourished as an opener.