Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam

Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Sports

AFP
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Former India captain Wadekar dies at 77

MUMBAI: Ajit Wadekar, the man who led India to their first series triumphs in England and the West Indies, died on Wednesday at the age of 77, the Press Trust of India reported.

Wadekar died at a hospital in Mumbai after battling a prolonged illness, the news agency said.

The former batsman, who led India to victories in England and the West Indies in 1971, scored 2,113 runs in just 37 Test matches, including one century.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hailed his multifaceted career, which also included a stint as the chairman of selectors.

“With heavy heart, we bid adieu to Ajit Wadekar. The former India captain is no more. Cricketer, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors — Mr Wadekar served Indian cricket in many different ways,” the BCCI wrote on Twitter.

Indian cricket heroes on Thursday paid tribute to

Ajit Wadekar, who led the country to their first series triumphs in England and the West Indies.

“He will always be remembered as the ‘renaissance man’ of Indian cricket,” said Board of Control for Cricket in India chief executive Rahul Johri, after it was announced that Wadekar had died in hospital in Mumbai following a long illness.

“The West Indies and England were two extremely strong teams and beating them in their backyard was almost impossible.”

Wadekar was the first captain of India’s One-Day team and he went on to become a powerbroker as coach, manager and chairman of the Indian selectors and mentor to future stars.

Indian legends from Sachin Tendulkar to Mohammed Azharuddin and Anil Kumble all paid tribute to Wadekar’s influence in India’s rise to become a cricket superpower.

“He was someone who was instrumental in bringing out the best in us during the 90s. We’ll always be grateful for his advice and guidance,” said Tendulkar.

“Wadekar Sir,” as he was known, was manager of the Indian side in which Tendulkar flourished as an opener.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post