Fri August 17, 2018
Sports

BR
Bureau report
August 17, 2018

Qamar asks PSF to send players to Chennai

PESHAWAR: Former world squash champion Qamar Zaman on Thursday urged the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to send the under-11 and under-13 probables to the upcoming Asian Junior Squash Championship to be held in Chennai (India) from September 26.

The championship consisted of five categories including under-11, 13, 15, 17 and under-19.

Talking to the newsmen, Qamar said that the players for the two categories were selected through proper procedure and it was their due right to get the opportunity to participate in the event.

He said that the trials for the selection of players were conducted at Mushaf Ali Mir Squash Complex in Islamabad in which two players have been short-listed for each category.

He said that not sending the selected players to the tournament would certainly deny them international exposure and deprive them of the due right to represent the country.

He said the decision would discourage the players and reflect the negative impact on their game and spirit, which would ultimately affect their performances in future.

The former squash legend said the players have limited chances to play at international level and that is why the country could not produce the players like it had in the past.

“One can’t teach much to a player which he/she can learn in a single international event. These tours give the players the opportunity to learn from their mistakes and experiences of other players and countries,” he added.

“I am focusing more at the grassroots level so that they could learn much out of the international events,” he said.

