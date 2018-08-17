Man kills friend

LAHORE: A man killed his friend over a petty matter in the Shafiqabad police limits Thursday. Police have removed the body to the morgue for autopsy. The victim was an employee of the Lahore High Court.

Soon after the murder, the family and friends of the victim gathered at Azadi Chowk and protested against the police. They demanded immediate arrest of the killer. Police officers negotiated with the protesters and they dispersed after getting assurance of justice.