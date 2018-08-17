633 buyers of new vehicles, properties get FBR notices

SIALKOT: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday issued notices to 633 people of Gujranwala division, who recently bought new vehicles, and commercial and residential plots.

The FBR sought details of income and sources of income in one month from the buyers of Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala. According to a senior FBR official, these persons bought costly vehicles and plots as well as agricultural lands worth billions of rupees but did not mention the sources of their income in their annual tax returns.

valuables snatched: A car rider was deprived of cash and valuables on Thursday. According to police, Awais Ameen was moving in his car when four people, including a woman, requested him a lift. When he allowed them to board the car, they took out guns and snatched Rs 200, 000, a cell phone and other valuables from him. Police have registered a case.

Nullah Aik repair underway: Repairing of a breach in dyke of seasonal Nullah Aik was underway near Sambrial here on Thursday. Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Azubah Azim visited the site and directed the officials of the Irrigation Department to make all-out efforts to ensure early repair of the 200-foot wide breach.