Fesco decides to cut off connections of defaulters

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Thursday decided to cut electricity connections of those who fail to clear power bills of the last two months.

According to Fesco spokesman Tahir Mehmood, connections and electricity meters of the defaulters would be removed. He said cases of defaulters of above Rs 100,000 would be forwarded to the Lahore NAB for recovery and lists preparation of the defaulters was under way.

512 drivers held: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ibrar Hussain Naikokara said traffic police in a special crackdown arrested 512 drivers on charges of driving dangerously. Addressing a meeting of traffic sector in-charges and wardens on Thursday. The CTO said the traffic police arrested 957 under-age motorcyclists and impounded 1,469 vehicles. He said a special squad of wardens was mobilized on city roads to check traffic violations. The CTO said a camp of traffic police was also established in Faisalabad to acquaint commuters about traffic rules. He said such crackdowns would continue in Faisalabad to ensure safe and systematic traffic flow on roads.

10 DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: Police arrested 10 drug peddlers on Thursday. Police arrested accused Saqib from Narwala, accused Mazher Masih of Canal Road, accused Farzand of Nisar Akbar Chowk, accused Abdur Rehman and others and recovered 4kg charas and opium and 21 litre liquor from their possession. The police also arrested two accused women.