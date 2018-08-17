Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam

Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fesco decides to cut off connections of defaulters

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Thursday decided to cut electricity connections of those who fail to clear power bills of the last two months.

According to Fesco spokesman Tahir Mehmood, connections and electricity meters of the defaulters would be removed. He said cases of defaulters of above Rs 100,000 would be forwarded to the Lahore NAB for recovery and lists preparation of the defaulters was under way.

512 drivers held: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ibrar Hussain Naikokara said traffic police in a special crackdown arrested 512 drivers on charges of driving dangerously. Addressing a meeting of traffic sector in-charges and wardens on Thursday. The CTO said the traffic police arrested 957 under-age motorcyclists and impounded 1,469 vehicles. He said a special squad of wardens was mobilized on city roads to check traffic violations. The CTO said a camp of traffic police was also established in Faisalabad to acquaint commuters about traffic rules. He said such crackdowns would continue in Faisalabad to ensure safe and systematic traffic flow on roads.

10 DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: Police arrested 10 drug peddlers on Thursday. Police arrested accused Saqib from Narwala, accused Mazher Masih of Canal Road, accused Farzand of Nisar Akbar Chowk, accused Abdur Rehman and others and recovered 4kg charas and opium and 21 litre liquor from their possession. The police also arrested two accused women.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post