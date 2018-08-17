Fri August 17, 2018
August 17, 2018

Shujaat appears before NAB

LAHORE: PML-Q leader Ch Shujaat Hussain on Thursday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding a query related to assets beyond known sources of income. The bureau had also summoned Ch Pervaiz Elahi. However, he had sought exemption from the appearance as he was attending the session of Punjab Assembly which was granted by the bureau. Ch Shujaat remained in the bureau’s office for more than one hour and answered inquiry officers. The bureau had summoned the Ch Brothers in a case pertaining to misuse of their authorities and assets beyond known sources of income, framed against them back in 2000. Meanwhile, Saleem Shahzad CEO Nishat Chaunian textile mills also appeared before the bureau in an ongoing investigation against Fawad Hasan Fawad, former principal secretary to prime minister. The bureau had summoned Saleem in connection with contracts of some projects awarded in violation of rules allegedly by Fawad Hassan Fawad.

