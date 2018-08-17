Foreign funding case

Why PTI in fear if its affairs are clear: IHC

By Obaid Abrar Khan

ISLAMABAD: Justice Athar Minallah of Islamabad High Court (IHC) while hearing into PTI foreign funding case on Thursday remarked, “It seems PTI trusts the Election Commission of Pakistan in all other matters except this one.”

Justice Minallah remarked why PTI is in fear if the party’s affairs are transparent in connection with the foreign funding issue. “Affairs of all the political parties should be clean, transparent and open even for common men. “How can a citizen harass any political party if he is seeking scrutiny of party funds”, Justice Minallah remarked and added that process of accountability should be encouraged by all political parties. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has filed petition against the ECP order through which ECP had ordered formation of a fresh ECP Committee to scrutinise PTI’s accounts under the foreign funding case.

PTI chairman in his petition has requested the IHC to declare the proceedings initiated by the committee against him void, unlawful, without lawful authority and against the Constitution. Khan made ECP and Akber S Baber, a disgruntled member of PTI, respondents in the petition. Imran Khan’s counsel Answar Mansoor while arguing said that ECP is neither a court nor a tribunal. ECP is not allowing PTI to say anything in the scrutiny process whereas listening only one petitioner (Akber S Babar).

On this Justice Minallah remarked that they would direct the ECP to listen to his point of view as well. The court issued notice to Babar and ECP and adjourned the case.