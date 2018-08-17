Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam

Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

National

August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Foreign funding case

Why PTI in fear if its affairs are clear: IHC

By Obaid Abrar Khan

ISLAMABAD: Justice Athar Minallah of Islamabad High Court (IHC) while hearing into PTI foreign funding case on Thursday remarked, “It seems PTI trusts the Election Commission of Pakistan in all other matters except this one.”

Justice Minallah remarked why PTI is in fear if the party’s affairs are transparent in connection with the foreign funding issue. “Affairs of all the political parties should be clean, transparent and open even for common men. “How can a citizen harass any political party if he is seeking scrutiny of party funds”, Justice Minallah remarked and added that process of accountability should be encouraged by all political parties. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has filed petition against the ECP order through which ECP had ordered formation of a fresh ECP Committee to scrutinise PTI’s accounts under the foreign funding case.

PTI chairman in his petition has requested the IHC to declare the proceedings initiated by the committee against him void, unlawful, without lawful authority and against the Constitution. Khan made ECP and Akber S Baber, a disgruntled member of PTI, respondents in the petition. Imran Khan’s counsel Answar Mansoor while arguing said that ECP is neither a court nor a tribunal. ECP is not allowing PTI to say anything in the scrutiny process whereas listening only one petitioner (Akber S Babar).

On this Justice Minallah remarked that they would direct the ECP to listen to his point of view as well. The court issued notice to Babar and ECP and adjourned the case.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post