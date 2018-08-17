2 die rescuing goat from well

BAHAWALPUR: Two people died while rescuing their goat from a sewerage well in Basti Mahar Khuda Bukhsh on Thursday.

A goat of Riaz Hussain Bukhari fell into the well. When Riaz Bukhari did not come out of the well with the goat, his son-in-law Husnain Shah entered the well to save him but he also fell prey to poisonous gas accumulated in the well. Rescue-1122 staffers pulled out the bodies from the well.

TWO DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS: Two persons died in road accidents on Thursday.

Motorcyclists Shakeel Ahmad Dhoobi died on the spot when a speeding trailer hit him near Janpur on KLP National Highway.

His pillion-rider Bilal Ahmad suffered critical injuries. Motorcyclist Abdul Ghaffar died when another motorbike hit him near Uch Sharif. Three others suffered injuries in the accident.